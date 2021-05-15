UL Lafayette conferring 1,892 degrees during Commencement ceremonies

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Spring 2021 graduates might well be remembered as a class of record setters.

The 1,892 degrees they will collectively earn, for starters, are the second most ever awarded for a single semester.

Individual Commencement ceremonies for the University’s eight academic colleges and Graduate School are being held Friday and Saturday at the Cajundome and Convention Center.

Ceremonies for the colleges of the Arts, Education, Engineering, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Allied Health Professions, and Sciences were set for Friday. Ceremonies for the colleges of Business Administration and University College, and the Graduate School are Saturday.

All told, the University will confer 1,536 bachelor’s degrees, 316 master’s degrees, 38 doctoral degrees and two certificates. The number of master’s and doctoral degrees set another record – the most in University history.

The Spring 2021 class is also notable for diversity. It includes the largest number of graduates of Hispanic descent and the largest number of graduates of Asian descent. It also includes seven Black graduates who earned doctoral degrees, the most awarded in a single semester.

Graduates are from 54 Louisiana parishes, 34 states and U.S. territories, and 37 foreign countries.

They’re also an accomplished, determined group, said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president.

During the College of the Arts’ ceremony, Savoie noted that the COVID-19 pandemic filled graduates’ final semesters with “extraordinary challenges.”

“But when challenge arrived, you overcame it. When uncertainty abounded – as the world changed rapidly around you – you answered with courage, resilience and an unmistakable Ragin’ Cajuns resolve,” Savoie said.

The Spring 2021 class also stands out for academic achievement.

Narges Firouzshahi is UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. She earned a master’s degree in speech language pathology from the College of Liberal Arts.

Alex Zappi is the University’s Outstanding Graduate. A chemical engineering major, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering.

Twenty-seven undergraduate students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving 4.0 GPAs. The group is the largest ever to earn perfect GPAs. Honorees, listed by college, are:

College of the Arts

Kevin Hilbun, music

Danielle Kemp, industrial design

Isabella Mire, visual arts

B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

Britney Hatfield, accounting, finance

Laura Landry, accounting

Jordan Morse, finance

Wanlin Zhang, accounting

College of Education

Regan Robichaux, elementary education

College of Engineering

Alyssa DeLattre, chemical engineering

Eli Finnegan, mechanical engineering

Alex Zappi, chemical engineering

College of Liberal Arts

Angela Comeaux, English

Josie Lamm, speech pathology and audiology

Mackenzie McEntee, psychology

Kendra Wilson, political science

Jessica Zeringue, psychology

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Zaha Bush, nursing

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Christopher Bayard, mathematics

David Broussard, computer science

Emma Domangue, biology

Noelle Dunn, biology

Alaina Guilbeau, biology

Sabriah Haq, biology

Maxwell Kane, mathematics

Alexandra Nguyen, biology

Diana Nguyen, computer science

Te Anne Yap, computer science

View a list of Spring 2021 graduates.

Learn more about Spring 2021 Commencement.

Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies for each academic college and the Graduate School will be livestreamed via links that can be found on the Cajundome's website.

The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for one academic college, University College, will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's main Facebook page. Links to each of those Facebook pages can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

