UL conferring 1,214 degrees during Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is celebrating its Fall 2022 graduates during Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday. A total of 1,214 degrees will be conferred.

Individual Commencement ceremonies for the UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges are being held at the Cajundome and Convention Center.

The University will confer 896 bachelor’s degrees. Among this total are 12 students who have maintained a 4.0 GPA, the second-most summa cum laude graduates in a fall semester.

It will also award 33 doctoral degrees, the most in a fall semester in school history, and 285 master’s degrees. That total of 318 graduate degrees is the second-highest number ever awarded during in a fall semester.

The Fall 2022 class is also notable for diversity. It includes the most graduates of Asian descent in a fall semester and the second-most Hispanic graduates in a fall semester.

As a whole, graduates are from 47 Louisiana parishes, 29 states and 28 international countries.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, addressed graduates during the College of Education & Human Development’s ceremony on Friday at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Savoie, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from that college, told graduates that “it wasn’t too long ago that I was seated where you are today, at the finish line of an incredible journey of education and self-discovery.”

Savoie continued: “Where we go as individuals and as a society depends so much on the examples set by our educators and by those who have accepted fully what it means to be educated. Each of you is prepared to be that example, to be a standard of excellence that others can aspire to emulate.”

Jonathan Olivier is UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate . He earned a master’s degree in French from the College of Liberal Arts. Eugenia Amarachi Ndieze is the University’s Outstanding Graduate . She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the College of Engineering.

Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website . The four ceremonies on Saturday will also be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook pages.

View a list of Fall 2022 graduates . Learn more about Fall 2022 Commencement .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel