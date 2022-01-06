UL Lafayette announces spring semester health and safety guidance

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has issued its COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the Spring 2022 semester.

Classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 12.

In a message to students and faculty and staff members on Thursday, the University announced:

Some in-person courses may be delivered remotely from Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 28. Faculty members will notify students and post information in Moodle if there is a change in course delivery method.

In-person student organization events, including meetings, socials, and service projects, will be suspended during this period as well. This includes on- and off-campus events.

Employees and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings on their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces while on University property unless they are alone in a private office or workspace.

COVID-19 testing for students and employees will continue. Unvaccinated students and those who live in an on-campus congregate setting, regardless of vaccination status, may be selected for testing. All unvaccinated employees must get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Fully vaccinated employees may be randomly selected for testing.

The full message to the campus community follows.

Possible course delivery and operation changes announced for Jan. 12-28

In an effort to protect the health and safety of University students and employees and the surrounding community, a number of in-person classes may be delivered remotely from Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 28. If a course will go remote during this period, faculty members will notify students and post information in Moodle.

In-person student organization events, including meetings, socials, and service projects, will be suspended during this period as well. This includes on- and off-campus events.

Supervisors of University offices and departments where social distancing is not easily maintained may consider utilizing alternate work arrangements as needed through Friday, Jan. 28. The Office of Human Resources must approve alternate work arrangements.

Face masks required in all indoor spaces on campus

The University has a Face Covering Policy that requires all individuals, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in all indoor spaces while on University property unless they are alone in a private office or workspace.

Face coverings are recommended outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated, you must wear one in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.

Additional exemptions and face covering guidelines are outlined in the policy. Read the Face Covering Policy on the University Policies website.

COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered by appointment only

Vaccinations, including booster shots, are strongly encouraged. Students and employees may receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Student Health Services by appointment only beginning Monday, Jan. 10. The Moderna vaccine is currently being offered. Vaccinations will no longer be given in the former University Bookstore building at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. To make an appointment, email shs@louisiana.edu or call (337) 482-1293.

COVID-19 testing site to reopen Thursday, Jan. 6

The on-campus COVID-19 testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. Testing for COVID-19 is available to students, faculty and staff members, and the public in the former University Bookstore building at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd.

Appointments are encouraged for COVID-19 tests, but walk-ins are also accepted. You can schedule a testing appointment here .

Parking for the testing site is available in the E.K. Long parking lot at the corner of East St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Circle. The testing site is administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

University's COVID-19 testing strategy for Spring 2022 semester announced

The University is continuing its COVID-19 testing strategy for the Spring 2022 semester. PCR molecular tests are required. Antigen (Binex) rapid tests do not meet the requirement of the testing program.

Unvaccinated students and those who live in an on-campus congregate setting, regardless of vaccination status, may be selected for testing. All unvaccinated employees must get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Fully vaccinated employees may be randomly selected for testing. If chosen, you will receive an email with details about how to proceed, including what to do if you have tested positive within the last 90 days.

PCR molecular testing will be available on campus in the former University Bookstore building at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, in addition to select pharmacies, urgent cares, and clinics sponsored by hospitals. You can also find a testing location on the Louisiana Department of Health website. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or testing or need assistance finding a testing location, please call the state's vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Stay home if you do not feel well

Students

Students who do not feel well for any reason should stay home and complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form .

If you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19, please do the following:

isolate at home/stay in your residence,

contact your medical provider or call the Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328; and

inform your roommates and avoid contact with them.

If you are told to quarantine or isolate because you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are presumed positive because of symptoms and testing, complete the isolation and quarantine form only. (You do not need to complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.)

Staff and Faculty Members

As a reminder, staff and faculty members must complete the Daily Self-Check Questionnaire each day prior to arriving to work on campus. University faculty and staff who are considered health care personnel and are at risk of contracting COVID-19 in a health care setting must complete the HCP Daily Self-Check Questionnaire .

