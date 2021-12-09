UL Lafayette announces Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies

Fall 2021 graduates will be celebrated during several Commencement ceremonies that will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Ceremonies will be at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges and its Graduate School. Individual ceremonies for four academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held on Friday; individual ceremonies for four academic colleges will be held on Saturday.

Tickets will not be required for any Spring 2021 ceremonies.

In addition:

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venues.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, Dec. 17

Cajundome

9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

12:30 p.m. – College of Engineering

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

12:30 p.m. – College of the Arts

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

11:30 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – University College

11:30 a.m. – College of Education

Parking for members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center will be at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies for each academic college and the Graduate School will be livestreamed via links that will be accessible on the Cajundome’s website

The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for one academic college, University College, will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's main Facebook page. Links to each of those Facebook pages can be found here .

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers , desktop and phone wallpapers , and downloadable Instagram story templates .

Learn more about Fall 2021 Commencement . Students and parents with questions can email graduation@louisiana.edu .

