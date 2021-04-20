UL Lafayette and Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana announce partnership

A new partnership has been formed between the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana.

UL Lafayette says that the partnership will advance the shared missions of improving Louisiana and provide resources for the Tribe's 1,300 Tribal citizens in Louisiana and around the country.

The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 20 at the LITE Center. The University says the partnership will focus on several key areas.

Those areas include renewable and traditional energy sources; economic, workforce and community development through entrepreneurship, business cultivation, financial literacy and hospitality management; public, mental and behavioral health and other life sciences; and information technology, including broadband applications such as telehealth and e-learning.

A memorandum of understanding signed Tuesday, according to UL Lafayette, will create an environment of mutual support that advances economic development for the Tribe through the University's applied research and workforce development programs.

