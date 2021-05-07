UL Lafayette Alumni Association holds week-long celebration with online auction

A week-long celebration is currently underway to support the UL Lafayette Alumni Association and its events.

The Alumni Association Celebration and Online Auction is being held until Wednesday, May 12, in place of the association's annual Spring Gala.

The change was implemented due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations made during the celebration are 100 percent tax deductible and will support the association's engagement initiatives and facility improvements.

Those wishing to donate can do so online, here.

An online auction will feature 100 packages for the public to bid on, as well as, a new raffle package, "Dine Around Acadiana," which includes gift cards in varying amounts to local restaurants.

This year's celebration will honor the past, present and the future of the association.

For more information visit the UL Lafayette Alumni Association Facebook page.

