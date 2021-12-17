UL Lafayette achieves Carnegie’s prestigious R1 designation

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has achieved the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning’s elite R1 designation, according to the university's website.

That places UL Lafayette among the nation’s top tier of public and private research institutions, those with “very high research activity,” according to Carnegie.

About 3%, or 137, of the nation’s colleges and universities have R1 status, which is synonymous with academic excellence, research, innovation and global impact.

A statement from the University follows.

“The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is excited to have achieved R1 status and to take our place among the top tier of the nation’s research universities.



“The designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning is recognition of the strength of our research program. It is a tribute to the faculty, staff and student researchers whose work has pushed the bounds of scholarship and innovation and drawn significant national and international attention to the University and to the region it is proud to serve.



“A more formal announcement and celebration will be held in the new year, but for now, we’re very grateful for this early Christmas present.”

Carnegie bases a university’s status on several factors, including its annual research expenditures, the size of its research staff with terminal degrees, and the number of doctoral degrees it awards each year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel