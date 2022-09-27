UL homecoming week festivities in full swing

The campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was full of activities today as the annual block party kicked off and the homecoming court handed out cupcakes.

Earlier today, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., people were able to take advantage of "Red Dot Discounts" from a business on Saint Mary Boulevard.

This was a way for local vendors to connect with students, staff and alumni on campus while also building momentum for homecoming week.

The homecoming court was in on the excitement. They met with students and gave them cupcakes as they made their way to class.

KATC spoke to a senior who said he is happy tp see everyone enjoying themselves.

The festivities continued tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the university programming council's fashion show at the Cajundome where students modeled clothing made and designed by their peers.

Vermilion and white is starting to show up around the city to indicate home coming week.

The two-day "Paint the Town Red" contest starts tomorrow where businesses and schools will show off their Vermilion and white spirit.

Judges will pick winners in a range of categories, to name a few of the events leading up to the big game on October 1, 2022.