UL Homecoming festivities

The days leading up to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns versus the Georgia State Panthers Homecoming 2023 football game promise excitement for students, alumni and fans.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Cajun Field. ESPNU will televise the game.

First, however, will be Homecoming Week, which will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 15.

A list of some of the events and activities to be held as part of Homecoming 2023– which is themed “Ragin Cajuns Cheer for 125 Years” – is below.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, student organizations will splash Student Union windows with displays of school spirit and pride during the Paint Your Pride Window Painting event.

On Monday, Oct. 16, a cupcake giveaway for students will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – or until the treats run out – from the Student Union porch. Vanity license plates will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Evangeline Art Gallery.

Food trucks will sell meals from 4-7 p.m. on Monday outside the Alumni Center. Later, among the University Program Center’s Homecoming 2023 events will be the Ragin' on the Runway Fashion Show from 7-9 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, businesses will compete for bragging rights in a range of categories during the first day of the Paint the Town Red contest. Judges will visit businesses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to determine which exteriors and interiors boast the best displays of vermilion and white.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, schools that have decorated buildings, classrooms and halls will get their chance to show off their Ragin’ Cajuns spirit and pride. That portion of the Paint the Town Red competition will be judged virtually.

The Wear Red, Get Fed event and Campus Cupboard Food Drive for students will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Quad. University IDs will earn a free lunch for students, who can return the favor by donating nonperishable food items to the University’s Campus Cupboard.

Later, student performances and creativity will be on display during the Cajuns Got Talent show from 6-8 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Also on Wednesday, the University’s Wind Ensemble will play its Homecoming Concert, "Celebration," which will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Angelle Hall's Ducrest-Gilfry Auditorium.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Yell Like Hell pep rally be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. The Pride of Acadiana Marching Band, football team members, head football coach Michael Desormeaux, cheerleaders, and the Ragin’ Jazz dance team will attend. Following the pep rally, the Aux Cord Wars event, a head-to-head music competition for students, will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Homecoming Tennis Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club. The Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament will begin at noon that day at the Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course.

Later on Friday, the Alumni Association will host the Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Alums who earned their diplomas at least 50 years ago can register to attend the event with their guests.

Also Friday, the National Panhellenic Council’s Greek Showcase and Step Show will be held at 7 p.m. at Blackham Coliseum. Fraternity and sorority members will perform during the event.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Christiana Smith African-American Alumni Chapter will celebrate its annual Sweet Sounds of Sharing recognition program and reception. The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Bayou Bijou Theater. A Zydeco will follow in the Student Union ballroom.

Later that day, the Homecoming Day Parade will roll at 3 p.m. from Blackham Coliseum, travel north on Cajundome Boulevard, and enter Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive. The procession will wind around Cajun Field before exiting onto Bertrand Drive.

Learn more about Homecoming 2023.