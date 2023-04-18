Watch Now
UL holds signing day for incoming teachers

Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:41:39-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette held Signing Day on Monday but not for athletes this one was for future teachers.

The students signed their letters of intent to UL Lafayette's teacher prep program and major in education.

For those who've dedicated their lives to education, they are happy to see the passion alive in another generation

