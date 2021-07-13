UL groups hold drive to help new teachers

Two UL groups are hosting a classroom supply drive to help new teachers get ready for school.

The drive is hosted by the UL Lafayette Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter and the College of Education Alumni Chapter.

"Teachers are the heartbeat of education, and classrooms can be rich and bustling learning environments that inspire creativity, collaboration, and growth. Please drop off classroom supplies to support new teachers from UL Lafayette's educator preparation programs as they enter the classroom," a release states.

The drive will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the Maxim Doucet Hall Parking Lot, 1401 Johnston Street.

You can drive into the parking lot of Maxim Doucet Hall (across from Papa John’s Pizza) to be greeted and your items collected.

Here's a list of what's needed:

Children’s Books

Classroom Materials & Office Supplies(pencils, crayons, desk name tags, sticky notes, cardstock, dry erase markers, tape, stickers, trays, etc.)

Educational Materials (magnetic letters, dice, counters, cubes, etc.)

Games, Puzzles & Toys (Legos, Keva Blocks, MagnaTiles, board games, blocks, etc.)

Outdoor Classroom Items (beach towels, clipboards)

Classroom Recess/Physical Education supplies (jump ropes, rubber balls, frisbees, coloring books, etc.)

Not sure where to begin? Shop the Amazon Wish List!

Items purchased online can be shipped to:

Educators Rising - Stock the Classroom

UL Lafayette EDCI

1405 Johnston Street

Room 114

Lafayette, LA 70503