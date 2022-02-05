UL Ground Breaking Ceremony For Solar Energy

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on UL's campus for a new solar energy lab. It was all made possible by a donation of one million dollars from graduate George Antoun to build a facility for solar engineering.

Antoun says he and his wife looks at this as more of an investment rather than a donation.

"It's a start of a bigger program the way we see it is an investment not only in the university but the students, future engineers as you heard my speech today bringing back and building an energy strategy as we move forward."

UL will be the only university in the state to offer this program and hands-on training to students. Dr. terry chambers say what this means for the university.

"We have a renewable minor in the college right now and if someone wants to study solar energy here is the place to come."

One student says this opportunity is remarkable and will bring more opportunities to students.

"It's so exciting to see something like this I've been an undergrad student in this program since 2017. So to see the development and the opportunity future students are going to have, the Availability of equipment, and all of the interesting classes being formed it's exciting."

