UL Football player booked with domestic battery

A UL Football player was booked Wednesday with domestic battery of a dating partner, records show.

Records at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center show that Lance T Legendre, 23, was booked into the jail just after midnight, on Wednesday morning. Records show he posted bond and was released.

The records say he was "arrested after getting into an altercation" by UL Police.

UL Police spokesman Lt. Billy Abrams said the incident happened on Tuesday, and UL Police were called to the Heirtage Apartments. After investigating, Legendre was arrested without incident and booked with battery of a dating partner, he said.

Abrams wasn't sure of the extent of the injuries to the victim.

Evan Roberts, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications & Digital Strategy, said the department is "aware of the situation involving Lance LeGendre. Per Athletics Department policy, he has been suspended indefinitely from all team related activities."

UL Football's website lists Legendre as a redshirt sophomore who plays the wide receiver position. It says he's originally from New Orleans, where he attended Warren Easton High School, and that he played previously for Maryland.