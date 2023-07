LAFAYETTE, La. — The DNA structure located on St. Mary Boulevard in front of the former Our Lady of Lourdes, is no longer there.

KATC

A concerned viewer contacted KATC wondering why, so we contacted UL, which now owns the property.

According to university spokesman Eric B. Maron, the sculpture was damaged by a fallen tree branch and posed a danger to visitors.

The university is exploring options to replace the sculpture.

The artist was Robert Wiggs. It was commissioned by a UL professor, "Dr. B."