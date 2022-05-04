UL Commencement ceremonies set for May 13 & 14

Spring 2022 graduates at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be celebrated during several commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Cajundome and the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges and its graduate school.

Individual ceremonies for four academic colleges and the graduate school will be held on Friday; ceremonies for the remaining colleges will be Saturday.

Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, May 13

Cajundome

9 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

12:30 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Education

12:30 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Saturday, May 14

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Engineering

12:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of the Arts

12:30 p.m. – University College

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website .

The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for two academic colleges, the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and University College, will be livestreamed on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page .

Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.

Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers , desktop and phone wallpapers , and downloadable Instagram story templates .

Learn more about Spring 2022 Commencement . Students and parents with questions can email graduation@louisiana.edu .

