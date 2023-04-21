UL celebrates 49th Annul Lagniappe Day

UL continuing it's annual tradition this year with Lagniappe Day.

In Cajun french, the word Lagniappe means, "a little something extra."

The university says the tradition gives students a chance to unwind and have fun during the stressful spring semester.

The annual event is complete with a crawfish boil, canoe races and a swamp jump.

"I think it really brings all of the students at the school together. It brings us back together and shows us where our roots come from as far as being a family. Everyone at UL is basically family. When you get here, you feel that family vibe and having this event really brings that together," University Traditions Board Chair, George Glover said.