UL back to normal tomorrow

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be open and classes will resume Tuesday, Aug. 31. All campus operations will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

There were no injuries or significant building damage reported on campus from Hurricane Ida.

Students who are unable to travel to campus for classes or who do not have reliable Internet access for remote classes should contact their instructors directly. Students affected by Hurricane Ida who need support are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students office by using this form [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

Faculty who cannot resume regular instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 31, should contact their department heads. Faculty should communicate with students about any instructional or schedule changes through Moodle. Faculty should be aware that some students may have limited Internet access and cell service.

Staff who cannot resume work on Tuesday, Aug. 31, should contact their supervisors.

All campus buildings will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Aug. 31. This includes Edith Garland Dupré Library, the Agnes Edwards Hall computer lab, and Bourgeois Hall (except for the pools).

Cypress Lake Dining Hall in the Student Union will be open at 2 p.m. today, Aug. 30. All other dining locations will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

All scheduled student events will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Students and essential employees who parked in a campus parking tower should move their vehicles back to their permitted lots by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.