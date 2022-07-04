UL audit: Some issues resolved, others continue

The Legislative Auditor issued a report last week that found some issues resolved, but some continuing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The review, which you can read for yourself here, was conducted as a part of the University of Louisiana System audit, the Single Audit of the State of Louisiana, and to evaluate UL Lafayette’s accountability over public funds for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

For the second consecutive year, auditors found the university did not have adequate controls in place to ensure returns of Title IV funds were accurately calculated as required by federal regulations. Also, for the second consecutive year, the university did not have a formal documented risk assessment or related safeguards to address the minimum requirements of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act standards for safeguarding student information, the report states.

In addition, auditors found the university failed to inform students and/or parents receiving Federal Direct Loans of their right to cancel all or a portion of their loan disbursements and the procedures and time by which they had to notify the institution.

Auditors found as well that the university did not adequately implement controls to ensure compliance with certain reporting requirements for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

The university also did not have adequate controls in place to ensure personnel expenses and effort charged to federal Research and Development (R&D) awards accurately reflected work performed, and did not adequately monitor sub-recipients of the R&D Cluster programs.

Prior-year findings related to inappropriate system access and changes in enrollment status not reported were resolved, the report states.

