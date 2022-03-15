UL announces changes to mask policy

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is recommending – but no longer requiring – that masks or face coverings be worn on campus.

UL Lafayette announced the policy change in a message to the University community on Tuesday.

In it, the University encouraged continued mask use among students, employees and visitors while indoors and outside. In addition, individual departments and units may continue to require that masks be worn during face-to-face courses, or in classrooms, laboratories, private offices and workspaces, and other areas.

The complete message distributed to campus follows.

Masks recommended on campus with exceptions

The University's Face Covering Policy was recently amended to recommend, but not require, that everyone wear face coverings in all indoor settings and outdoors while on University property.

A department or unit may require all individuals wear face coverings over their mouths and noses if it is determined to be necessary during a specific face-to-face course, in a specific classroom, laboratory, and/or private office/workspace, or other areas.

The health and safety of the campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic is the University’s priority. The University will adhere to the orders, proclamations, and regulations of the Governor of Louisiana and the Mayor-President of Lafayette, as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.