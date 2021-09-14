UL announces changes related to TS Nicholas

In response to Tropical Storm Nicholas, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced the following instructional and operational changes for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Courses

Classes that begin at 3 p.m. or later should switch to remote learning.

Students

Students who are unable to attend classes on Tuesday, Sept. 14, or Wednesday, Sept. 15, should contact their instructors directly.

Faculty

Faculty who cannot provide instruction should contact their department heads. Any instructional or schedule changes should be communicated to students through Moodle.

Employees

Employees who live in low-lying areas or have concerns about traveling on Tuesday, Sept. 14, should make arrangements with their supervisors to leave at 3 p.m.

Early Closures

Please note the following early closures for Tuesday, Sept. 14.



All dining locations, except for Cypress Lake Dining Hall, will close at 3 p.m. The dining hall will remain open until 8 p.m.

Bourgeois Hall will close at 3 p.m.

The Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites will close at 3 p.m.

Student activities will not be held on campus beginning at 3 p.m. Events may be held virtually.

Transportation Services

Students and employees are advised to use caution when traveling. Do not drive through flooded roadways or go around barricades.

Residential students, especially those residing in The Legacy and Heritage apartments, who have vehicles parked near the coulee should move them to the third floor of the Girard Park Circle Parking Tower. Students will receive an email when they should move their vehicles back to their appropriate permit zones.

University buses and shuttles will run until 8 p.m. and the On-Call Shuttle service to The Legacy and Heritage apartments and the Student Union and Bourgeois Hall will run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

University Plans for Wednesday, Sept. 15

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to pass the Acadiana area by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and the University expects to remain open. Updates will be emailed to your University account and posted on the University’s website [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] and official social media accounts.