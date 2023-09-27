UL adds new concentrations in energy resources, paleontology

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has created two new concentrations for students pursuing a bachelor's degree in geology through its Ray P. Authement College of Sciences.

The college's School of Geosciences now offers concentrations in energy resources and paleontology in addition to the existing concentrations in earth sciences and environmental geology, the university announced.

The new concentrations are strategic additions designed to meet evolving industry needs and "maximize opportunities for our students," said Dr. Brian Schubert, professor and interim director of the School of Geosciences.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports employment opportunities for geoscientists are projected to grow 5% through 2031.

According to UL Lafayette, geoscientists study and conduct research in the natural sciences related to the earth. Their work spans many fields, including atmosphere, climatology, energy resources, engineering, environmental chemistry, biology, geology, geohydrology, fossils, minerals, mining, and oceanography.

In addition to courses tailored to specific concentrations, core courses for UL students pursuing a bachelor's degree in geology include structural geology, field methods, stratigraphy, geophysics, and geochemistry.

The curriculum is designed to provide a diverse, comprehensive foundation for graduates, as geoscientists are often called upon to utilize interdisciplinary knowledge and training, Schubert said.

“Paleontologists are commonly hired into the energy sector for their expertise in correlating and dating economically viable deposits using fossils preserved in sedimentary rocks,” he explained.

Dr. Jennifer Hargrave is a senior lecturer in the School of Geosciences who directs the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum. She said the multidisciplinary nature of geology makes it suitable for a range of students, including those without a background in geology and other earth sciences.

“Geology is a very observational science. Geologists take their experiences and what they see around them to study the Earth,” Hargrave said. “Everything that you've learned, everything that you've done, both inside and outside the classroom, is applicable to the study of the geosciences.”

Read more about the School of Geosciences new concentrations in paleontology and energy resources.