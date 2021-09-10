Watch
UL 9/11 Memorial honors former students killed in attacks

LAFAYETTE, La. – The UL Lafayette Student Veterans Organization in conjunction with the Ragin' Cajun Veteran Alumni Association and UL Lafayette Veteran Services hosted a virtual memorial, via Facebook Live for the two former students killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Siew-Na Ang (Electrical Engineering, USL, 1988) was killed in the World Trade Center attack.

Robert Hymel (Industrial Engineering, USL, 1969, USAF, Lt. Col, B-52 pilot, Vietnam and Desert Storm, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross) was killed in the Pentagon attack.

