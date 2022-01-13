UFC fighter Dustin Poirier gives back to Second Harvest Food Bank

UFC Fighter Dustin Poirier is giving back to help recovery efforts to fill local food pantries in Louisiana.

On Thursday, Poirier and The Good Fight Foundation gifted Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette $75,000 in recognition of their hunger and disaster relief work across South Louisiana.

Second Harvest says the donation will help provide 300,000 meals to families across South Louisiana struggling in the face of ongoing economic instability and the rising cost of food, housing, and other basic needs.

"The fight worn stuff, I'm going to go out there and fight for me and my family regardless. So, the more I can stack on my back and like I said, give people a reason to smile, auction the things I wear off. I'm going to fight regardless so if we can turn it into meals or turn it into homes or anything that's going to help out someone, why not," Poirier said.

The food bank says that monetary gifts like Dustin's are the most efficient way to help families struggling to put food on the table.

