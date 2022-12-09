U.S. 167 Access Management roadwork on hold

A major road project in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes is on hold through the holidays.

The Highway 167 Access Management project has been underway on Johnston Street.

According to DOTD, contractors do not typically work during the holidays due to the increase in traffic.

"We want to have as many lanes open as possible because we know during the holiday season you're going to see that increase in traffic. People are travelling for the Thanksgiving Holiday, Christmas Holiday, New Year's, parties as well. So, regardless of what's going on we want to have as many lanes open to traffic as possible," DOTD Public information officer, Deidra Druilhet said.

Work on the project will resume in the New Year.