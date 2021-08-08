Two wounded, one critically, at College/Pinhook intersection

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a Saturday shooting at the intersection of Pinhook and South College, police say.

Lafayette Police say the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. A man and woman were traveling near the intersection when someone in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle.

Both the man, who was driving, and the woman, who was a passenger, were wounded. The man drove to an area hospital. The woman's wound was described by police as not life-threatening, but the man was hit several times and is listed in critical condition, police say.

Neither victim provided descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect, police say.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.