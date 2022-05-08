Two wounded in Downtown shooting

Two people were wounded in Downtown Lafayette in a shooting early Sunday, one week after 11 people were wounded and the alleged gunman in that case was shot by police.

In this morning's incident, Lafayette Police say they were called to the intersection of East Congress and Polk streets at about 1:15 a.m. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds; both were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries are described by police as "non life-threatening."

Investigators are actively working the case, and are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Last week's shooting, in which 11 people were wounded, is being attributed to a New Iberia man who was critically injured after three police officers fired at him. State Police are investigating the officer-involved aspect of the incident; Lafayette Police are investigating the 11 shootings. In that case, also, police described the injuries as "non life-threatening."

Last week's shooting happened in the 500 block of Jefferson Street, just a few hours after Festival International had wrapped up for the night. The suspect, Carl Thompson of New Iberia, remains hospitalized but a warrant has been issued for 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count illegal use of weapons.