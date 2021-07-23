Two wanted for crimes in Alabama and Georgia arrested in Lafayette Parish

Two people wanted in connection with violent crimes in Alabama and Georgia were arrested in Lafayette Parish.

On Friday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the U.S. Marshals Service requested assistance form deputies to execute a warrant at a residence located in the 600 block of Lagneaux Road.

There, 21-year-old Vincent Ray Tiller and 18-year-old Robyn Jones were both taken into custody.

LPSO says that Robyn Jones was wanted for Capital Murder in Chambers County, Alabama while Vincent Tiller was wanted for Aggravated Assault (Felony) and Aggravated Battery Disfigurement (Felony) in Spalding County, Georgia.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel