Two suspects wanted by LPD for violent crimes arrested

Lafayette Police have arrested two suspects wanted for alleged violent crimes in the area.

Several weeks ago, LPD began identifying individuals suspected of committing or being accomplices in violent acts involving the use of firearms that range from aggravated assault to murder.

Wednesday's arrests were a collaboration between LPD, LPSO, and the U.S. Marshal's Service. The Marshal's Service and LPSO arrested Kendall Leopaul and LPSO took Joshua Thibodeaux into custody.

Leopaul was listed as number one on Lafayette's 'Most Wanted,' LPD says. He was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the parking lot of Walgreens in Carencro.

21-year-old Vontre Broussard of Lafayette was shot as he exited his vehicle to enter the store. Police alleged that Leopaul opened fire on the victim, firing multiple rounds at Broussard and into the vehicle he was in.

Leopaul is also a person of interest in two other violent crimes in Lafayette, police say. Those investigations are ongoing.

Thibodeaux was wanted by LPSO for attempted first degree murder and narcotics violation, according to LPD.

LPD says it will continue to work with area law enforcement agencies to prevent violence in the community.

