Two shot in Lafayette Sunday morning

Two people were shot on Edison Street this morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police confirm that two people were sitting in a vehicle in the 500 block of Edison Street at about 11 a.m. Sunday when they were shot.

Police describe the shooting as a drive-by. There is no information on suspects as of Sunday morning.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This is a developing story; we'll have more information as it becomes available.