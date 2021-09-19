Watch
Two shot in Lafayette Sunday morning

Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 19, 2021
Two people were shot on Edison Street this morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police confirm that two people were sitting in a vehicle in the 500 block of Edison Street at about 11 a.m. Sunday when they were shot.

Police describe the shooting as a drive-by. There is no information on suspects as of Sunday morning.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This is a developing story; we'll have more information as it becomes available.

