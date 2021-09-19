Two shot in Lafayette Sunday morning

Two people were shot on Edison Street this morning in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police confirm that two people were sitting in a vehicle in the 500 block of Edison Street at about 11 a.m. Sunday when they were shot.
Police describe the shooting as a drive-by. There is no information on suspects as of Sunday morning.
If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This is a developing story; we'll have more information as it becomes available.