Polling locations for 2 Lafayette Parish precincts changed

The Lafayette Parish Council passed an ordinance changing the polling location of Precincts 104 and 128 from the Comeaux Recreation Center to the East Regional Library located at 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville.

The final Adoption was on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The following precincts will continue to vote at the Comeaux Recreation Center:

091 - Magnolia Room

092 - Cypress Room

096 - Gym

097 - Gym

115 - Gym

127 - Gym

