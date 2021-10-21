Two new trucks dedicated to Broussard firefighters

BROUSSARD, La. — The legacy of two former Broussard firefighters lives on. Both were honored by having two brand-new trucks dedicated to their years in the department.

Richard "Ricky" vice and Rhian Quebedeaux will now forever be a part of the city’s fire department.

“It's the first time that the city ever purchases two trucks at one time, and with these trucks being the magnitude they are, we felt it was right to honor both Ricky and Queb,” said Chief Bryan Champagne.

Ricky Vice’s family says they are honored the department recognized his 21 years of dedication to the department.

“They have brought us into this family, and I never knew what it meant, now I do,” said Vice’s sister, Maxine Short. “They watch over us, they watch over my brother, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Rhian Quebedeaux's memory and 11 years of commitment, honored on the department’s engine 24.

“Engine 24 was the first firetruck he ever drove. The only firetruck that he has ever drove,” said Kasie Quebedeaux, his wife. “It definitely warms my heart. No one will know why they picked engine 24, but I’m grateful.”

Fire chief champagne says this is a way to keep the firefighters’ legacy alive.

“New people that come in they can say ‘who's that?’ and we get to tell the story and then they’ll know the story and keep passing it on,” he said. “So, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to do this for two of our brothers.”

Aside from being a tribute to two valued members of the department, the two trucks are also equipped with the latest technology to ensure the well-being of the firefighters and better care of the community through safer responses to emergencies.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel