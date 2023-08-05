Two Lafayette officers shot; one stable and one critical

Two Lafayette Police officers and three civilians were injured early Saturday in a shooting on S. General Marshall Street.

An LPD spokesman says officers were called to the 100 block of S. General Marshall at about 2:14 a.m. to clear up a fight.

When they got to the house where the call came from, a suspect start shooting at them, striking two police officers. Another responding officer returned fire, and three other people were wounded.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and handling the Officer involved incident. We've reached out to them for more information and we'll update this story as soon as we can.

The suspect was later taken into custody and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

One LPD Officer was shot multiple times by the suspect and is currently in stable condition. Another LPD Officer was shot multiple times by the suspect and is currently in critical condition.

LPD Investigators are on scene and actively working the incident that led up to the Officer involved incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.