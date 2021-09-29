Two Lafayette men booked on child pornography charges

Officials with the state Attorney General's Office booked two local men with child pornography.

Charles Greenwald, 50 of Lafayette, was booked with 25 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession), 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution), and 40 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

Arthur Scruggs, 59 of Lafayette, was booked with 117 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

According to the AG's Office, these arrests were a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwald and Scruggs were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. According to records at LPCC on Wednesday, they are both still there.

