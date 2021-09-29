Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Two Lafayette men booked on child pornography charges

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:46:04-04

Officials with the state Attorney General's Office booked two local men with child pornography.

Charles Greenwald, 50 of Lafayette, was booked with 25 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession), 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution), and 40 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

Arthur Scruggs, 59 of Lafayette, was booked with 117 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession).

According to the AG's Office, these arrests were a result of a joint investigation with The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Greenwald and Scruggs were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. According to records at LPCC on Wednesday, they are both still there.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.