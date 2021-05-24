Two Lafayette girls raise money for Lake Charles floods

Two of Lafayette's youngest residents set up a lemonade stand today to raise a little extra money.

But sisters Caroline and Maria got to thinking about the people in Lake Charles who have been through so much lately.

"We thought we just wanted the money for ourselves," Maria says. "But then we thought about the people in Lake Charles how they feel right now. And we thought if we sent them some money to help build up a little bit, they'd be pretty happy."

The girls say they did a pretty brisk business at their stand today.

Caroline said they really had fun setting up their stand, making the lemonade and selling it to their customers.

Their grandmother called KATC to tell us about what they were doing, and Maria said doing a TV interview about their stand was "unexpected."

