Two injured in U.S. 90 crash

Parts of US 90 were closed today after a major crash in Broussard.

Broussard Police were called to the intersection of US 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway at about 7:11 a.m.

They found a pick-up truck which had rear-ended an 18-wheeler. The driver of the pick-up had to be extricated and had multiple injuries. Both that driver and the driver of the 18-wheeler were transported to a local hospital where police say they are listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that driver of the pickup possibly fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol involvement is not suspected at this time, but toxicology tests were done and results are pending.