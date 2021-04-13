Two injured in Tuesday morning shooting in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says two people were injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Lafayette.

According to the department, the shooting occurred on April 13 in the 100 block of Parklane Road.

The Sheriff's Office says that two people were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One person has been arrested.

Moss Street was closed from the 4600 block to the 5000 block while deputies were on scene.

The street has reopened.

