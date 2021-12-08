Two injured in Lafayette shooting on Wilkie Street

The Lafayette Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured.

Officers say they were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 200 block of Wilkie Street around 12:03 pm on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that a weapon was fired and two people were injured. No details on injuries were provided.

LPD says that three people are currently in custody in relation to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

