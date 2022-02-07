Watch
Two injured Friday night in Lafayette shooting

Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 08:21:14-05

Two people were injured Friday night during a shooting on Hebert Road in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say they were called around 11:00 pm on February 4, to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Hebert Road.

A man and woman were injured in the shooting and were found by police a few blocks away from the scene on Newport Drive.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

