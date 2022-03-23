Two injured during Tuesday night shooting in Lafayette

Two people were injured Tuesday during an overnight shooting in Lafayette.

Police say they responded at 7:12 pm on March 22 to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Poplar Street.

When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as a 19-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim was treated on scene for a gunshot grazed wound to her arm.

According to officers, shots were fired from unknown vehicles in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel