Two indicted on rape charges in separate incidents in Lafayette Parish

Two men in Lafayette Parish have been indicted on rape charges in separate incidents in the parish.

A grand Jury with the 15th Judicial District indicted Blake Broussard on a charge of First Degree Rape. Those incidents are in relation to incidents that occurred between the dates of November 1, 2013 and June 30,2015.

The grand jury also chose to indict 18-year-old Esteban Gonzales Huerta in connection to a January 30, 2021 incident at a local convenience store.

Huerta was indicted on First Degree Rape, Armed Robbery and second Degree Kidnapping in the incident. He is accused of taking property from a local convenience store by force and armed with a weapon, raping and forcibly imprisoning/kidnapping someone while at that location.

