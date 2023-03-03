Two Carencro students booked in connection with terrorizing

According to Lafayette Parish School System, two Carencro High School students have been arrested in connection with terrorizing a school campus.

The arrests stem from two separate incidents and both students have been booked in connection to terrorizing and placed into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

School officials were notified that handwritten notes containing hateful speech and a threat to the school campus were found written on a restroom wall. School administration, along with law enforcement, immediately began an investigation and the student believed to be responsible was taken into custody.

In a separate incident, employees of the school received an email containing threatening language that included an image of a weapon. The school immediately began an investigation, notified law enforcement, and quickly located the student who was apprehended without incident.

The Lafayette Parish School System would like to commend the Carencro High School administration, the Carencro Police Department, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, for taking swift and forceful action in response to these reports.