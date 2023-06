Two men have been booked with murder after a body was found in a car yesterday.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies booked Angel Arrellano Cortez, 19, and Gerardo Bojoquez Zamora, 28, Thursday morning in connection with the homicide, which occurred near the 300 block of Austin Rd.

Both men were booked with second-degree murder.

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin, deputies say.