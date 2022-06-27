Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Two booked after woman's body found in road

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office
KATC News
Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:00:45-04

Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested two people in connection to a Lafayette Parish homicide which occurred during the morning of June 25, 2022.

Deputies were called to check on an unresponsive woman in the road near the 700 block of Bonin Rd. at about 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the homicide.

Phillip Joseph, 36, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder. Marshall Leday, 34, was arrested and booked with Accessory After the Fact to second-Degree Murder.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.