Two booked after woman's body found in road

Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested two people in connection to a Lafayette Parish homicide which occurred during the morning of June 25, 2022.

Deputies were called to check on an unresponsive woman in the road near the 700 block of Bonin Rd. at about 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the homicide.

Phillip Joseph, 36, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder. Marshall Leday, 34, was arrested and booked with Accessory After the Fact to second-Degree Murder.