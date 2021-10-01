Two arrests made in Lafayette homicide

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Two additional suspects were arrested on Thursday by the Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in reference to the June homicide.

Zaveon Willis, 19, of Lafayette, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both arrested on charges of principal to first-degree murder, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Jason W. Pradia Jr., 22, of Lafayette, was also apprehended and arrested by SIU on charges of principal to first-degree murder on September 5, 2021, but has since bonded out.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Clifton J. Williams, of Lafayette.

All suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been apprehended, but the investigation remains ongoing.

