Two arrested, two wanted for break in at Scott business

Two Houston men were arrested on Thursday morning following an investigation into a break in at a Scott business in the 100 block of Cheyenne Drive.

Police say they received a 911 call from a business owner in the early morning hours of December 30 regarding an attempted break in.

Upon arrival, officers say two subjects were seen inside the gated area of the business and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the two subjects.

Two others, identified as 18-year-old Damarkus Scott and 20-year-old Michael Trayham both of Houston, were taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators say they found that the subjects allegedly cut the fence to the business and used sawzalls to remove catalytic converters from vehicles inside and outside of the fenced area.

During a search of the scene, officers say they recovered a .40 caliber handgun, 25.8 grams of marijuana, and several tools.

After questioning, Scott and Trayham were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

The two other subjects remain at large.

An investigation is ongoing.

