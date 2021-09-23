Two arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting in Lafayette

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Lafayette.

Police say the incident occurred in the 200 block of Gauthier Road at approximately 9:00 am on September 22.

According to the department, multiple shots were fired from a vehicle towards an individual and residence in the area.

Police say no one was injured and that the incident was isolated.

Two individuals, identified as Umoja Willis and Dontrayvien Washington, were arrested in connection with that shooting.

Willis and Washington were arrested and booked on charges of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Their bonds were both set at $225,000.

