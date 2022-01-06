Two arrested in connection with Lafayette armed robbery, December shooting

Lafayette Police say that two people have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents in the city.

Police say Selena Smith 19 of Lafayette and Juwan Abraham 25, were arrested on 2 counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a gun, prostitution, and aggravated second degree battery in connection with a January 3 armed robbery and a December 26 shooting incident.

Police say that on Monday January 03, 2022 at 6:45 am officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the 2200 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who told officers that a man pointed a gun at his head and allegedly demanded money. The victim told officers that he provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money.

After handing over his money, police say, a second suspect used a collapsible baton to strike him on his head and and face. The victim was able to escape and call 911.

The suspects, Smith and Abraham, were located and detained.

According to Investigators the two were also identified as being responsible for the shooting that occurred on December 26, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Sterling Street.

In that shooting, one person was found shot, suffering from what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

