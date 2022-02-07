Two arrested for armed robbery on Guilbeau Road in Lafayette

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Lafayette.

Police say 21-year-old Angel Lopez-Paz of Duson was arrested for his involvement in the incident at a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Road.

Lopez-Paz was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with Accessory after the fact to Armed Robbery.

A juvenile was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 5, and booked on a charge of armed robbery.

During the incident, police say the suspect approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from employees before fleeing the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

