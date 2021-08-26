Two arrested, accused of catalytic converter thefts in Carencro

Two men have been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in the city limits of Carencro.

Police Chief David Anderson says that on August 23, 2021, Carencro PD began to investigate a catalytic converter theft which occurred within the city limits. During the investigation detectives, they say, were able to quickly identify the vehicle the suspects used to commit the thefts.

On August 25, 2021, with the assistance of the Broussard Police Department, detectives were able to locate the vehicle and the two suspects, 36-year-old Lee Veals of Pineville and 41-year-old James Logan of Carencro.

Detectives were able to recover multiple stolen Catalytic Converters that were stolen from Carencro and Abbeville. Also recovered were several stolen power tools stolen from the Maurice area.

Both suspects have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center for on charges of Theft over $1,000.

Lee Veals is being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail and is also wanted by Rapides Parish on multiple warrants.

Logan is held at the Lafayette Parish correction on a $10,000 bond.

