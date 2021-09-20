Two additional arrests made in Seafood Lane homicide

Two additional arrests have been made in connection with the slaying of a Lafayette man. Arrest warrants were executed Monday afternoon for a Lafayette Parish man, as well as a St. Landry Parish juvenile.

Detectives searched a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette Monday, where one of the suspects resides. Authorities made multiple attempts to persuade the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brian Derousselle, to exit the residence before LPSO SWAT entered, deputies say.

Derousselle was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say another suspect, a 17-year-old, was located in St. Landry Parish and arrested with the help of the SLPSO.

Derousselle is facing charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice. The juvenile was arrested on charges of First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

A first suspect, 20-year-old Lason Edmond, was arrested Saturday, and is facing charges of First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Deputies responded to a vehicle crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane at 1:20 a.m. on Friday; while en route, deputies learned of a possible shooting in the area of the crash site.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, 36-year-old Christopher Williams, was located by deputies and determined to be deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.

